Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Have a Short Window to Claim New Mystery Gift

A new Mystery Gift has been added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but fans of the Nintendo Switch game don't have a long time to redeem this one. The code in question allows players to obtain a Flutter Mane based on the one that was used by Shin Yeo-myeong. Shin Yeo-myeong was the 2023 Senior Division Pokemon Trainers Cup Champion, and Flutter Mane was a key part of his team. To claim the Pokemon, players must use the code 987W1THSPECS. Flutter Mane happens to be Pokemon 987 in the Pokedex, and this one is holding the Choice Specs, which is where the code comes from.

If players choose to redeem that code, they'll receive a Flutter Mane at level 50 in a Cherish Ball. It has a Fairy Tera type and a Timid nature. It also has two Ribbons that can be assigned: the Battle Champion Ribbon and the Partner Ribbon. The Flutter Mane players receive will know Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam, Moonblast, and Thunderbolt. Flutter Mane happens to be a version exclusive in Pokemon Scarlet, so this is actually a good opportunity for Pokemon Violet players to get one without having to trade with another player! Unfortunately, the code is only good through May 7th at 14:59 UTC, so players should act quickly if they want to claim it.

How to Claim a Mystery Gift Code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For those that have never claimed a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the process is very easy, and should take less than a minute. From the Main Menu, select Poke Portal, which is the fourth option from the top. The last option on the following screen is Mystery Gift. On the following screen, there's an option called "Get With Code/Password." After selecting that, the game will save and connect to the internet. The player will then be prompted to enter the code. If the code is entered correctly and the code is still valid (and hasn't been redeemed previously), the player will receive a notification that they've been sent the Pokemon.

If the player's party is full, the Flutter Mane (or whichever Pokemon they've claimed) will be found in the player's boxes. Players should note that Flutter Mane's name will be in Korean.

What Do Choice Specs Do?

Choice Specs are a held item, which boosts the Pokemon's Special Attack. There is a trade-off, however, as it also restricts a Pokemon to using just one of its moves in battle. Once the player has used one move, that's the only one that can be used in that specific battle, unless the Pokemon is swapped out and swapped back in. Mastering the Choice Specs can be a little bit difficult, so any player that's struggling with using this Flutter Mane might want to swap out its held item for something else!

Are you planning to claim this Mystery Gift code? Did you still need a Flutter Mane in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Serebii]