Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023

2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots. Below, you can check out February's biggest video game releases. As the use of "biggest" suggests, this is by no means an exhaustive list, but a list that highlights the most notable games coming out this month, at least at the time of publishing. This includes not only brand-new releases, but noteworthy ports as well.

Hogwarts Legacy Description: "Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be." Release Date: February 10 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Atomic Heart Description: "Welcome to a utopian world of wonders and perfection, in which humans live in harmony with their loyal and fervent robots. Well, that's how it used to be. With the launch of the latest robot-control system mere days away, only a tragic accident or a global conspiracy could disrupt it... The unstoppable course of technology along with secret experiments have brought rise to mutant creatures, terrifying machines and superpowered robots-all suddenly rebelling against their creators. Only you can stop them and find out what lies behind the idealized world." Release Date: February 21 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Sons of the Forest Description: "Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator." Release Date: February 23 via PC

Wild Hearts Description: "Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op." Release Date: February 17 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Horizon Call of the Mountain Description: "Ascend the towering peaks of the Carja Sundom as Ryas, a disgraced former soldier, and unravel a new mystery surrounding the machines to redeem yourself and save your people. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way." Release Date: February 22 via PlayStation VR 2

Deliver Us Mars Description: "Sequel to the award-winning Deliver Us The Moon, Deliver Us Mars is an atmospheric science-fiction adventure offering an immersive astronaut experience. Explore new frontiers on a suspense-fueled, high-stakes mission to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward." Release Date: February 2 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Description: "1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce." Release Date: February 21 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Returnal (PC Port) Description: "Break the cycle as this award-winning third-person shooter brings bullet hell action to PC. Selene's roguelike odyssey arrives with a suite of arresting graphical and performance-based enhancements to ensure an unforgettable journey. This includes the full Returnal experience, complete with Suspend Cycle, Photo and Co-op Modes, as well as the Tower of Sisyphus included from day one." Release Date: February 15 via PC

Tales of Symphonia Remastered Description: "In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance. Follow the journey of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends try to save both worlds." Release Date: February 17 via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Octopath Traveler II Description: "In the faraway realm of Solistia, step into the shoes of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills. Some people thrill to glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. Explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey." Release Date: February 23 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5