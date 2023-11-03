Overwatch 2 - Mauga Gameplay Trailer

Overwatch 2's latest Tank Hero Mauga is charging his way the battlefield! Equipped with two chain guns (Gunny and Cha-Cha), Mauga is ready to bash through the front lines of his opponents and tear through anyone that stands in his way with tons of fire-power. Get acquainted with Mauga's ability kit in his Gameplay Trailer and hop into Overwatch 2 Nov 3-5 to play him in a limited-time free trial.