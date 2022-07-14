Wordle Arrives in Physical Form With This Official Party Game From Hasbro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Obsessed with Wordle? Well now you and your friends can experience the puzzles in physical, board game form thanks to Hasbro's Wordle The Party Game. The analog version of Wordle mimics the online version with a secret word that players must guess in the fewest tries possible (six guesses max). Of course, in order for the physical version of Wordle to work, some changes are needed.

For example, a player designated as the Wordle Host writes down the Secret Word, and other players must compete to guess the word in the fewest tries. Fewer tries equals fewer points, so the player with the fewest points at the end of the game will win. Wordle The Party game also improves on the web-based version in the respect that it can be played more than once a day. Dry-erase Wordle boards and markers mean you can play as much as you want. You can also switch up the gameplay with 3 variations: fast, timed, or teams.

Pre-orders for Wordle The Party Game are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be sometime in October 2022.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the original game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word. You can check out daily Wordle puzzle tips right here.