Manor Lords Is 25% Off and Now Comes With Free Steam Game

Manor Lords has long been the most-wishlisted game on Steam beating out other games like Hades 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Frostpunk 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, and now that the game is finally out on the PC, Steam users have quite the deal to take advantage of for a limited time. Manor Lords only costs $39.99 anyway which is already much better than the $70 price tag most new games have, but as part of a special launch sale, the game is 25% off which knocks that down to $29.99 instead. To make the deal even better, one retailer, Fanatical, is giving away an additional Steam game that's 100% free if you buy Manor Lords.

Fanatical often runs big deals on games like Manor Lords and includes them in bundles, but in this case, the Manor Lords sale is a standalone one where you only need to buy that game. Manor Lords is 25% off on Steam right now as well as a sale offered by the game's creators, Slavic Magic and Hooded Horse, but it's only through Fanatical that you'll get the discount and the free Steam game.

If you haven't heard of Manor Lords yet but are now interested after seeing so many people talk about it at launch, you'll want to read up on what the devs have said the game is, and more importantly, what it isn't.

"Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations," a broad overview of the game explained. "Rule your lands as a medieval lord -- the seasons pass, the weather changes, and cities rise and fall."

So, which Steam games can you get for free if you buy Manor Lords right now? There are nine options to choose from, though the final option is a $2 coupon, so you have eight games to choose from since the coupon is a pretty easy skip. Each of those eight options are detailed below with a voucher available to Manor Lords buyers right after checkout:

Patch Quest

"Taking inspiration from roguelikes, metroidvanias and monster taming games – Patch Quest is a deceptively difficult genre-defying whirlwind that will lasso you in with its fast-paced gameplay and keep you coming back to expand your monster collection. Do you have the skills to carve a path through this island's shuffling, patchwork maze?"

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

"In The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game play as The Detective in this thrilling mystery of THE HAUNTED ISLAND! Meet a kooky cast of characters, with clues and quests to help you on your way."

Human Fall Flat

"Human Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 8 players online. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded."

This War of Mine

"In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, but rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine, and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle."

Forgive Me Father

"Forgive Me Father is a dark retro horror FPS set in a comic book style world inspired by the novels of H.P. Lovecraft. As the only one with full senses, you begin a journey in search for answers and relief. How long can you last?"

King's Bounty 2

"King's Bounty II is the long-awaited sequel to the legendary King's Bounty video games franchise, one of the most iconic representatives of the turn-based RPG genre. Expanding on this legacy with an entirely new epic story, fractions, enemies, and new features to forge an open and breaking fantasy world Antara. With the kingdoms in disarray, counties demanding independence, bandits prowl the roads, all the overseas nations have denied the King's authority over them, and blighted creatures lie in wait for the unwary, new accidental heroes emerge as a last hope."

Prey

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands."

The Legend of Tianding

"Play as Liao Tianding (AKA. Liāu Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the Colonial Japanese authorities. Rob the rich, feed the poor, and fight for justice in the streets of early 20th century Taipei as Taiwan's legendary outlaw. Based on real events, real people and real situations, The Legend of Tianding is an exploration of a place and time often overlooked and presented in the style of Traditional Chinese Manga."