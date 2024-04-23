EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season Premier League: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, developer Electronic Arts started its annual Team of the Season promo in EA Sports FC 24. The first stage of the promo added a new wrinkle by introducing TOTS Live cards. These cards can be upgraded based on real-world performances, but don't have the same massive initial boosts that TOTS cards usually get. Fortunately, the first true Team of the Season promo is launching in EA Sports FC 24 later this week. We've known since the promo dropped that the Premier League will be up first, but recently, leakers have uncovered the players coming with the promo. Below, you'll find every leaked player for the Premier League Team of the Season squad and a breakdown of when the promo will launch.

EAFC Premier League TOTS Leaked Players

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Premier League TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Christopher Nkunku (Moments) – Chelsea

Heung Min Son – Tottenham

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Ben White – Arsenal

Of course, the list above will likely grow over the rest of the week. Supposedly, there will be at least six Arsenal players included in the Team of the Season, but only one has leaked thus far. It cannot be Kai Havertz because he was a TOTS Live SBC last week, but there are many other options from the club. Plus, EA will likely leave at least a few players off the initial team so that it has players for Objectives and SBCs. Finally, it's worth remembering that there will also be players involved from several minor leagues to flesh the team out. Those probably won't leak until much later in the week, but you never know with EA.

EA Sports FC 24 Premier League TOTS Start Date

The Premier League TOTS promo will presumably start on April 26th at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the TOTS Live promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. As mentioned, some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.