World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth ‘Zuldazar’ Revealed

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the highly anticipated expansion for the longstanding MMORPG series from Blizzard and it’s looking like it might just live up to the hype. With allied races, tons of new zones to explore, highly requested changes to the game from fans, and a climax to a war that was thought never ending – the ultimate battle between the Horde and Alliance is going to be huge.

As we inch closer and closer to the release date, and now that the expansion is officially in beta, it’s time to learn even more about what fans can expect. With Blizzard’s latest reveal, we learn more about Zuldazar, a Zandalari city, as well as a look at a few stunning screenshots.

“High above the jungle canopies, the Golden Throne serves as Zuldazar’s city center, with some of the most breathtaking views in the region,” explains the developer behind World of Warcraft. “It is from here that Rastakhan, king of the Zandalari, rules. A vast, ancient cityscape of interconnected terraces sprawls out below, dotted with temples devoted to the loa, which are maintained by their loyal servants.”

Nestled deep within a luscious jungle space, this space that players will be able to explore is but a remnant of the Zandalar empire, known for its historical might. Blizzard recently updated their lore to show the downfall of Zuldazar and how its once superior forces began to dwindle after rebellion poisoned the land. They also shared a few of the creatures we’ll encounter in Battle for Azeroth, including a rideable Caravan Brutosaur:

To learn more about the “savage surroundings” and what dangers await, you can check out everything Blizzard had to say about the new area right here! World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”