WWE 2K20 Releases New Patch; Features Fixes For Crashes, Custom Images, Hair, and More

WWE 2K20 has had its share of issues since its launch, especially in regards to the online side of things. Last week 2K and developer Visual Concepts released a new patch for the game that aimed to address the biggest issues, but in their initial statement they did say it was the first of several patches in the coming weeks, and yesterday they released another patch that aimed to fix another round of issues. The updates include general fixes like crashes and issues with important images in custom arenas to issues with crashes and images not appearing on characters in regular play, universe mode, and online play. You can check out the complete rundown of fixes in the new patch below.

GENERAL

Addresses reported crashes throughout the game

Addresses reported opacity issue causing invisible CAS parts

Addresses reported crash in custom arenas using imported images

Improvements to sweat

Addresses reported input settings not saving (PC only)

CHARACTERS

General improvements to hair and cloth behavior

Addresses reported concerns with missing hair and cloth throughout the game

Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to be correctly displayed on the Superstars’ attire

Addresses reported concerns of a crash when using DLC CAS parts for MyPLAYERs

Addresses reported concerns with allowing male face paint color changes to appear correctly in-game

Addresses reported concerns with CAS parts that may cause hair to float with certain Superstars

Addresses reported concerns with assigning locked moves when user previews and selects it inside of Move-Set for MyPLAYER

Addresses reported concerns that CAS T-shirt logos may appear incorrectly in-game

UNIVERSE MODE

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when selecting a save slot

Enabled importing Roster and other settings when creating a new Universe save

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when loading into match for the first time with several creations

Addresses reported concerns with 6-man tag match

Addresses reported concerns that a crash my occur when simulating to WrestleMania

GAMEPLAY

Improvements to strike aiming and dash strikes

Addresses reported concerns with soft lock-in pin mini-game after performing certain moves

ONLINE

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur in Road to Glory when using DLC CAS parts

Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when downloading Superstars with custom images

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to display correctly in Custom Arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns of a white texture issue that may occur in downloaded arenas

Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that may occur when downloading custom shows with custom arenas and logos

Are you playing WWE 2K20? Let us know what you think of the newest patch in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!