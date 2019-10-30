Xbox Game Pass Adds New Game To Play This Halloween

Today, Xbox Game Pass added a new game to its vast library, and unlike most additions, this is a brand-new release. More specifically, today Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One added Afterparty, the new title from developers of the critically-acclaimed Oxenfree. And the addition couldn’t come at a better time, because this week is Halloween week. The best time to play scary games. However, if you’re not a fan of horror titles, Afterparty is a great alternative for this Halloween given its themes.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game pass is subscription service that offers unlimited access to a vast library of games for just $10 a month. It’s currently available on Xbox One and PC, and is updated on a regular basis with numerous games added and removed each month. In addition to access to a large and evolving library, Xbox Game Pass members also get exclusive discounts, early access to certain games, and get all titles from Xbox Game Studios at launch.

Wait a minute…. October 29th?! that’s today…which means Afterparty is available now! pic.twitter.com/wHNzf8Wfgs — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 29, 2019

Below, you can read more about Afterparty, courtesy of an official story synopsis. Further, you can also peep the game’s latest trailer.

“In Afterparty, you play Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Milo and Lola are now dead, thirsty, and roaming the streets of Nowhere, the outermost island of Hell. What adventures will you stumble through in the underworld? Every step is up to you. Time to go on the best bender ever, uncover the mystery of why you’ve been damned, and drink the big guy under the table.”

For more news, media, rumors, and information on all things Xbox Game Pass, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the service by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.