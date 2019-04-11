‘Yakuza Kiwami 2’ Coming to PC Next Month

After a series of leaks, rumors, and reports, today, Sega announced that Yakuza: Kiwami 2 will launch on PC, via Steam, on May 9 at the price-point of $29.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Sega or developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio about the game coming to any other PC storefronts, like the Epic Games Store. And given that May 9 is right around the corner, this will probably stay the case.

In addition to announcing the PC port release date, the pair also revealed a brand-new trailer introducing players tothe Yakuza 2 remake that first launched on PS4 in Japan in 2017, and then in the west in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Yakuza: Kiwami 2 is a remake built from the ground up using he Dragon Engine, which brings the classic game up-to-date with 4k resolution, unlocked frame rates, customizable controls, and robust graphic options.

That said, most of the content is still the same, though things have been updated here and there. For example, fan favorite minigames, such as Cabaret Club and Clan Creator, have been updated. Meanwhile, new additions, like an arcade port of Virtual On, Golf Bingo, and Toylets have been added.

Lastly, the remake also adds the “Majima Saga,” which features Goro Majima in his own playable adventure revealing events prior to the game.

“Kazuma Kiryu thought his Tojo Clan days were behind him. He and the young girl in his care, Haruka Sawamura, have built a peaceful life from the ashes of conflict,” reads an official story synopsis. “All it took was a single gunshot to shatter that peace. Yukio Terada, the Fifth Chairman of the Tojo Clan, has been assassinated. With war on the horizon, the legendary Dragon of Dojima is pulled back into the world he wanted to leave behind.

“Kiryu must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!