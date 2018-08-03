YG Is Not Happy About EA Censoring Colin Kaepernick Out of ‘Madden NFL 19’ Song

Just yesterday we reported that fans were stunned to discover that EA decided to censor quarterback Colin Kaepernick from the game’s song. Though the initial reaction itself was mixed to the revelation, the original singer was pissed to learn of the cut.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the rapper had no idea about the plans to cut the sport star’s name from the game itself.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Madden 19 is set to release next week but many are already calling to boycott the game and cancel pre-orders. It was first brought to attention when one fan took to Twitter to share the song where the original lyrics read, “”Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and sh*t. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” The revised lyrics? More PG and glaringly missing one key name.

The verse, sung by Big Sean, didn’t make the final cut but that wasn’t discussed with the rapper at all. According to the report, YG and his entire team are “furious” and are calling for answers. They are also demanding that the unedited version makes it to the final game.

Obviously it’s a hot topic and one with many impassioned perspectives. Kaepernick has been the talk of the down for several seasons now ever since he kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality.

Then in November of last year, Kaepernick filed a grievance report against the NFL as a whole regarding a conspiracy to keep him out of the league entirely. Though his initial protest was peaceful, America was divided in how they reacted towards the statement, and now gamers are divided towards his future in Madden.

What do you think about the decision to cut Kaepernick? Unfair, or due justice? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Madden NFL 19 releases on August 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.