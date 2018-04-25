YouTube Gamer Facing Jail Time For Cruel Prank Towards a Homeless Man

Sometimes you have to wonder about the motivations behind some YouTube stars. Sure, they get a lot of attention — but is it the right kind to have?

Case in point — YouTube star Kanghua Ren, who goes by the name of “ReSet.” He’s attracted a huge base of fans (around 1.2 million), adding up to 99 million views on his channel. He also makes a pretty good amount of money from videos surrounding Fortnite and other games.

But one of his latest videos have a lot of people questioning his morality. A report from the New York Post indicates that the YouTube star was behind a very cruel prank against a homeless man, feeding him Oreos with toothpaste injected into them. As a result, he could face some very serious jail time.

He pulled off the prank in his hometown of Barcelona, and in the video (which has since been deleted), he showed how he injected toothpaste into the cookies, and then put them back into their original packaging. From there, he would go along his city streets and hand out the cookies to bystanders, in the hopes of having his fans see their reactions.

But it was with said homeless man that the worst reaction came. Ren gave him a cookie along with $25, and then watched as he ate it.

The Independent reported that, as the homeless man was eating the cookie, Ren was wondering if he went too far. But then he went back on his comment, noting, “But look at the positive side, this will help him clean his teeth. I think he hasn’t cleaned them since he became poor.”

The cookie did anything but help. The homeless man began vomiting, and feared for his life. He noted, speaking with El Pais, that he has “never been treated so poorly while living on the street.”

As a result of his cruel actions, Ren now faces a possible two years in jail, along with a fine over $37,000 if he is convicted of a “crime against moral integrity,” the site reports.

This isn’t the first time Ren has performed heinous actions. Previously deleted videos suggest he injected previous food with questionable materials, then fed them to innocent victims, including Oreo cookies filled with cat feces

Ren tried to make up the matter by trying to pay the homeless man an additional sum to not say anything. However, he was caught when a witness contacted authorities.

Even with his large audience, Ren’s days on YouTube might be numbered, if he is found guilty. He’s currently out on bail.

