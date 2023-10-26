Age of Overlord Is One of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Best Releases of 2023

The 25th anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has continued with the release of the new Age of Overlord booster set. According to many Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG fans, it's the best new set of 2023. And it's hard to argue with this. Age of Overlord nearly has something for everyone, whether you're a player or a collector of shiny cardboard. What it's unlikely to do is tempt the more nostalgic casual Yu-Gi-Oh! fan due to its lack of nostalgia. It's also probably not going to bring anyone new to the hobby, but for current fans, it's a refreshing set pack full of value, exciting new cards, and support for decks that need it.

What's In the Box?

24 Packs Per Booster Box

9 Cards Per Pack -- $4.49 per pack

101 Cards -- 10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, and 50 Commons. 24 of these cards are also available in Quarter Century Secret Rares while one card is only available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.

List of Cards

Great Value

When it comes to monetary value, Age of Overlord is one of the best sets in a long time. It's very difficult to make your money back when opening Yu-Gi-Oh! packs, but Age of Overlord has a card worth over $400, five worth over $100, 22 cards in the price range of $20 to $100, and another six worth between $10 and $20. And a big reason the set is brimming with value cards is because it contains so many meta-relevant cards that can actually be used at a competitive level. In fact, it has a couple of cards that look poised to have a huge influence on the meta, such as S.P. Little Knight and Super Starslayer TY-PHON – Sky Crisis.

Not only does Age of Overlord have so many cards that support underserved strategies, but at various rarities. The set is a little top heavy, with a few Quarter Century Secret Rares and a couple Secret/Ultra Rares particularly desirable, however, there are plenty of cards worth owning at the lower rarities as well. In fact, this was the first set in a long time that had some really in-demand Commons, which you just don't get often in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG anymore.

Is It Worth It?

If you're a casual Yu-Gi-Oh! fan that runs on nothing more than Blue-Eyes nostalgia that has returned to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG because of all the reprints of ultra nostalgic cards this year for the 25th anniversary, this new booster set is going to do absolutely nothing for you. If you're into Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG for any other reason -- whether it's as a collector or a competitive player -- then there's almost no reason not to buy it. Not only does it offer way more bang for your buck than most sets, but the high number of Quarter Century Secret Rares means several cards should retain value in your collection or investment binder for a long time. And if you're a competitive player, there's a high chance the set has cards you need. Not only does it introduce some new interesting themes, but so many meta decks have received support, including some that haven't seen support in a minute.