Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray Box Set Disc Art Revealed

There has been an update with regard to the big Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray / Digital box set that Disney is planning to release at some point later this year. Best Buy - who have an exclusive on the set in the U.S. - have updated their product listing to include images of the 27-discs in the set along with a letter from Mark Hamill.

The artwork on some of the discs appear to be re-issues, but they look pretty fantastic nonetheless. We're also excited to see more of the packaging, which is adorned with Ralph McQuarrie concept art in the image. The set will contain all nine films in the saga along with hours of special features.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit longer for more details on this Star Wars box set as Disney / Lucasfilm have yet to make an official announcement. Of course, the only question that really needs answering is whether or not the set includes the original theatrical versions of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The odds of that happening are very low, but we have our fingers crossed.

A release date for The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set hasn't been officially announced, but a Best Buy Canada leak pegged it for March 31st 2020. That date is in keeping with previous Star Wars Blu-ray releases, so it's probably legit. There's also a good chance that we'll see The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray releases on that date as well.

That having been said, pre-orders for the Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray box set are available here for $249.99. The standalone Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and 4K Steelbook special edition pre-orders are available here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

