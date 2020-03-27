Get Batman: The Complete Animated Series in HD for Only $30

On the same day that you can find Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Blu-ray / Digital box set for 40% off, Apple is offeringBatman: The Complete Animated Series here on iTunes for only $29.99 in HD, which is an absurdly low price for all 109 episodes of one of the greatest animated shows of all-time. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for the HD collection by a considerable margin.

For comparison, VUDU currently has the set on sale for $60 in standard definition and $80 in HDX. The Blu-ray / Digital version of Batman: The Complete Animated Series is on sale here at Amazon for $52.77, which is 34% off the list price. Note that in addition to both the Blu-ray and digital copies, it also includes the bonus films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero as well as 25 featurettes. These bonus materials are not included in the digital-only releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other digital movie news, theater closings and other social distancing initiatives as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have inspired studios to release films to video on demand much, much earlier than orignally planned. If thousands of minutes of Batman: The Animated Series simply isn’t enough, you can check out a running list of early VOD releases right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.