DOOM, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout Plush Cuddle Monsters are Here

Collectibles company Gaming Heads doesn’t do your traditional cute, teddy bear-style plush. They specialize in plush toys based on the bizarre and terrifying creatures you find in game series like DOOM, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout.

That having been said, a wave of new plush have recently gone up for pre-order that includes the DOOM Cacodemon and Pain Elemental, Guars and Mudcrabs from Elder Scrolls, a Deathclaw and Jangles the Moon Monkey from Fallout and more. The plush are generally in the 6 to 12-inch range in terms of size, and they’re all pretty affordable, averaging $14.99 to $19.99 with a couple of designs topping out at $29.99. Pre-orders for these plush are available via the links below.

If you ask us, the DOOM Cacodemon and Pain Elemental are the real must-have plush on this list. Speaking of DOOM, DOOM Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide on March 20, 2020. It’s also set to come to Nintendo Switch sometime later this year. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now with a $10 discount. A description of the game reads:

“As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.”

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on DOOM Eternal, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.

