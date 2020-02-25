Baby Yoda Animatronic Edition Figure is Nearly Sold Out

Hasbro launched a lot of fantastic Star Wars toys at Toy Fair 2020, but the biggest release was their new Baby Yoda (aka The Child) Animatronic Edition figure from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. With a range of adorable sounds and motorized sequences, it’s as close to a living, breathing, and sleeping (seriously – it actually Force naps) Baby Yoda as you’re going to get.

Not surprisingly, the toy has sold out on Amazon, at Walmart, at Best Buy, Target, and even Shop Disney since it launched (which was only five days ago). However, you can still reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for the original $59.99 price tag while it lasts – which might not be for much longer. Note that the ship date is currently slated for December, so you might want to think about starting your Christmas shopping way, way early this year. You can see the toy in action in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the long lead time, we would hope to see restocks between now and December, but there are no guarantees – especially since producing this Baby Yoda toy isn’t going to be as easy as some of the previously released Baby Yoda toys. On that note, the plush from Hasbro and Mattel are also sold out in most places, though Entertainment Earth is still taking reservations. Disney also has their 11-inch plush back in stock at the time of writing.

Finally, LEGO unveiled a pair of Baby Yoda-themed sets from The Mandalorian that you can learn all about right here.

