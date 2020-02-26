NBA Jam Online Multiplayer, Pac-Man 40th, and Frogger Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Live

Arcade1Up launched three new 3/4-scale cabinets at NY Toy Fair 2020 over the weekend – including the highly anticipated NBA Jam model. Not only is NBA Jam one of the best arcade games of all-time, but Arcade1Up took things up a notch by adding Wi-Fi support for FREE online multiplayer – a first for their machines. They also added Frogger and a 40th anniversary Pac-Man cabinet to their lineup.

Let’s start with that NBA Jam cabinet. Arcade1Up notes that players can connect with other NBA Jam arcade cabinets in North America for “drop-in style games” with up to four players. You’ll also be able to choose between NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime. It even includes a custom riser.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given all of the features packed into the NBA Jam cabinet (and no doubt the high licensing fees), you’ll have to spend $500 to add it to your home arcade – but that’s not as bad as we expected. The previously released Star Wars cabinet also launched at $500 (currently available at Walmart for $449) with less features, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cabinet – the only other machine with 4-player capability – launched at $400 (currently on sale here at Walmart for $369.99).

At the time of writing, you can pre-order one of the NBA Jam cabinets via the following retailers with shipping slated for July 15th:

As for Arcade1Up’s new Frogger machine, it includes Frogger, Time Pilot, and Time Pilot ’84 along with a custom riser and light-up marquee. Pre-orders are live here at GameStop for $499.99 with shipping slated for July 15th.

The 40th anniversary Pac-Man game includes Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac&Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, and Galaga. It’s also available to pre-order at GameStop for $499.99 with shipping slated for July 15th.

The fact that both of these machines are the same price as the NBA Jam cabinet seems odd. A price of $400 or less would have been more in line with previous releases. All-in-all, it just makes the NBA Jam cabinet look like a deal.

