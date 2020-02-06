Resident Evil 3 Pre-Orders Get a Surprise Sale

By Sean Fallon

resident-evil-3-top

Capcom's upcoming remake of the PS1 horror classic Resident Evil 3 is set to drop on April 3rd with updated graphics, controls, an over-the-shoulder camera perspective, and the addition of the asymmetrical 4-vs.-1 co-op game Resident Evil Resistance as a multiplayer mode. If you haven't pre-ordered the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One yet, now is definitely the time.

At the time of writing, the pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 are on sale for $49.94 (17% off) for both the PS4 and Xbox One. The deal is available at Amazon and Walmart, and you can reserve a copy with the discount via the links below while it lasts - which probably won't be long.

If you prefer a $20 Steelbook bonus over a $10 discount, head on over to Best Buy to take advantage of that bonus. As far as pre-order bonuses are concerned, look for the Classic Costume Pack that features Jill Valentine’s original '90s outfit as well as Carlos Oliveira’s original hairstyle.

resident-evil-3-collectors-edition
Resident Evil superfans with also have the option of going with the Collector's Edition, which contains a physical copy of Resident Evil 3 (PS4 or XBO), an 11-inch Jill Valentine figure, the "Project N" & "Project R" hardcover art book that contains " photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments", a double-sided poster featuring a map of Raccoon City (before and after outbreak), and a digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. The Collector's Edition is an exclusive that you can pre-order at GameStop now.

For those who are unfamiliar, the remake of Resident Evil 3 follows Jill Valentine as she fights for survival against the zombie hordes in Raccoon City while being hunted by the monstrous Nemesis T-Type.

