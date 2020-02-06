Resident Evil 3 Pre-Orders Get a Surprise Sale

Capcom's upcoming remake of the PS1 horror classic Resident Evil 3 is set to drop on April 3rd with updated graphics, controls, an over-the-shoulder camera perspective, and the addition of the asymmetrical 4-vs.-1 co-op game Resident Evil Resistance as a multiplayer mode. If you haven't pre-ordered the game for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One yet, now is definitely the time.

At the time of writing, the pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 are on sale for $49.94 (17% off) for both the PS4 and Xbox One. The deal is available at Amazon and Walmart, and you can reserve a copy with the discount via the links below while it lasts - which probably won't be long.

If you prefer a $20 Steelbook bonus over a $10 discount, head on over to Best Buy to take advantage of that bonus. As far as pre-order bonuses are concerned, look for the Classic Costume Pack that features Jill Valentine’s original '90s outfit as well as Carlos Oliveira’s original hairstyle.

Resident Evil superfans with also have the option of going with the Collector's Edition, which contains a physical copy of Resident Evil 3 (PS4 or XBO), an 11-inch Jill Valentine figure, the "Project N" & "Project R" hardcover art book that contains " photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments", a double-sided poster featuring a map of Raccoon City (before and after outbreak), and a digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. The Collector's Edition is an exclusive that you can pre-order at GameStop now.

For those who are unfamiliar, the remake of Resident Evil 3 follows Jill Valentine as she fights for survival against the zombie hordes in Raccoon City while being hunted by the monstrous Nemesis T-Type.

