Barbie Mythical Muse Dragon Empress Doll is Available Now

Following the huge success of Barbie's Dia de los Muertos doll, Mattel has released the third and final doll in their Barbie Mythical Muse fantasy series - this stunning Dragon Empress! At first glance, the highlight of the doll appears to be the wings, but the metallic mint green and pink scaled bodice and matching headpiece might be the best part of the design. Additional details include a glittery, scale-printed skirt and some dramatic dragon-inspired heels with a matching cuff.

Last year's Mermaid Enchantress and 2018's Unicorn Goddess figures round out the Barbie Mythical Muse series and are selling for high prices on eBay these days - so you'll want to add the Dragon Empress to your collection sooner rather than later. But don't spend the $100+ price for it on eBay just yet. You can still get it at retail price if you hurry. Here's what you need to know...

You can order the Barbie Mythical Muse Dragon Empress Doll here at Entertainment Earth for $74.99. It is in stock and shipping now, but that probably won't last long. Grab one before they go into backorder or sell out completely. The doll is not available on Amazon or at Walmart at the time of writing. That may change, but a listing should have been live by now. The official description for the figures reads:

"Behold the third and final doll to enchant the Barbie Mythical Muse Series. Dragon Empress Barbie doll is a bold, statuesque beauty with a dramatic wingspan. She wears a scale-detailed bodice in metallic mint-green and pink ombre. Beneath it is a glittered, scale-printed skirt with a slit that reveals her pearlescent, heroic heels. Her headpiece, in matching pastel ombre hues, crowns her cascading fantastical hair. A dragon-inspired cuff coils her arm, completing the look. Poised to take flight to a distant land, Dragon Empress Barbie doll makes the perfect gift for collectors and fantasy lovers. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Gold Label Collection."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!