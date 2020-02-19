This Optimus Prime Statue Recreates Your Childhood in the Best Way

There isn't a shortage of stellar Transformers merchandise on the market by any means, but PCS Collectibles just shot straight to the top with their latest Optimus Prime statue, which will make any Generation 1 fan drool. The new statue is part of PCS Collectibles' Museum Scale line, and the Autobot leader stands at 28 inches tall. Even more impressive though is the art style, which is a dead ringer for the classic animated style and will make any fan of the original cartoon or animated movie giddy with glee. This statue feels like it stepped right out of the cartoon, and even better it will feature a swappable hand that either holds Prime's trademark blaster rifle or his Energon Axe, and either way he looks like a boss standing atop a slick themed base.

The statue does cost a pretty penny at $800, but if you've got the room in your budget and your collection at the moment it would be hard not to recommend, and you can check out some images of the statue below.

If you're interested in adding it to your collection, the statue will be distributed by Sideshow Collectibles, and you can pre-order the Optimus Prime statue right here.

(Photo: Sideshow)

You can find the official description for the Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale statue below.

"The Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale Statue measures 28” tall standing boldly on top of an orange Cybertronian environmental base complete with the Autobot logo. A fearless leader, Optimus Prime is ready to roll out with his allies, wielding his iconic ion blaster and pointing the way forward against the onslaught of evil Decepticons.

(Photo: Sideshow)

Optimus Prime features a cel-shaded deco application that captures the iconic animated appearance of the Generation 1 Transformers. The Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale Statue is detailed with red, blue, and grey tones with yellow accents to evoke the classic two-dimensional art style in a three-dimensional form.

The Exclusive Edition of the Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale Statue includes an alternate right arm featuring the Autobot’s orange Energon axe, so you can upgrade your display and fight back against the Decepticons. The statue measures 22.5” tall while the axe arm is attached.

Give your Transformers collectibles the leader they need and bring home the Optimus Prime G1 Museum Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles today!"

