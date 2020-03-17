Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role's Explorer's Guide to Wildemount is Shipping Now

The Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting and adventure book entitled Explorer's Guide to Wildemount is an official collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and the Critical Role team that brings Exandria’s continent of Wildemount into the game. If you're a fan of Critical Role (of course you are), this book is an absolute must-have.

Written by Critical Role Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer along with Chris Lockey, James Introcaso, and James Haeck, the book contains four starting adventures set in four different regions of Wildemount. It also contains an extensive gazetteer and breakdown of Wildemount, three new subclasses (Echo Knight, Chronurgist, and Graviturgist), new spells, 23 new creatures, and more. The highly anticipated title launched today, March 17th, and is shipping now for $30.83 (38% off) on Amazon. That's only a shade off the lowest price offered during the pre-order period.

The official description of Explorer's Guide to Wildemount reads:

"A war brews on a continent that has withstood more than its fair share of conflict. The Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty are carving up the lands around them, and only the greatest heroes would dare stand between them. Somewhere in the far corners of this war-torn landscape are secrets that could end this conflict and usher in a new age of peace—or burn the world to a cinder."

"Create a band of heroes and embark on a journey across the continent of Wildemount, the setting for Campaign 2 of the hit Dungeons & Dragons series Critical Role. Within this book, you’ll find new character options, a heroic chronicle to help you craft your character’s backstory, four different starting adventures, and everything a Dungeon Master needs to breathe life into a Wildemount-based D&D campaign…"

While you're at it, you might want to check out another D&D book entitled Mythic Odysseys of Theros that was announced earlier this month. It's the second D&D crossover with Magic: The Gathering after Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica launched in 2018.

