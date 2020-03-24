The Art of DOOM Eternal is Available Now

PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia gamers have been making the most of their time in isolation by playing DOOM Eternal, which launched on March 20th (the Nintendo Switch version will launch later this year). Indeed, there's no better respite from a stressful situation than diving into brutally difficult manic combat with demons.

Now you can take a deeper dive into the game with The Art of DOOM Eternal from Dark Horse, which launched today and can be ordered here on Amazon for $31.23 (22% off). The book clocks in at 192 pages and features tons of images and commentary from the game's artists and designers. However, its not the only big video game art book that you should have on your radar right now...

The Final Fantasy VII Poster Collection will include 22 removable large-format (11x14 inches), full-color art prints "drawn from the world of Final Fantasy VII, including Advent Children, Dirge of Cerberus, Crisis Core, and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake". Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date set for November 17th. Note that you won't be charged until the book ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake: World Preview art book is also one the way, and it's described as a "full-color, lavishly illustrated introduction to the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake" that "offers both new players and longtime fans essential information on characters, settings, gameplay, and more, as well as introductory comments from producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura".

The book has already been released in Japan, but it won't come stateside until September 8th - a tad late to serve as a "world preview" since Final Fantasy VII Remake is slated to launch on the PS4 starting April 10th. Still, better late than never. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $24.99. Again, you won't be charged until it ships.

Finally, Dark Horse has art books on the way for The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. Details on the art book for The Last of Us Part II can be found here. The Art of Ghost of Tsushima is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $38.03 (24% off) with a release date slated for June 30th.

