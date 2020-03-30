Huge SteelBook Blu-ray Sale Includes Disney, Marvel, DC, and More

SteelBook Blu-rays are fantastic because you're getting the top notch HD / 4K experience plus digital wrapped up in a fancy collectible package. If you're into SteelBooks, the best place to get them is generally at Best Buy where they have an exclusive edition for just about every major film release. It's even better when they have a big sale going on, like the one they're running at this very moment.

At the time of writing, Best Buy has a collection of their exclusive SteelBooks on sale that include big movies from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, DC Comics, Star Wars and more. There are also tons of other blockbusters mixed in that range from James Bond to classic horror. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts. To help you get started, we've picked out some standout titles below.

The list above is only a handful of the titles that are available in Best Buy's sale, so browse through the collection while you can. The sale could end at any time.

