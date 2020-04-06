Books and Blu-rays are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Amazon has launched yet another buy 2, get 1 free sale that's aimed squarely at people who are looking for something fun do do while hunkered down indoors. This particular sale includes a little bit of everything, though it focuses primarily on books and Blu-rays / DVDs. The collection of 300 items includes some extremely popular titles from the likes of Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and Disney to name a few.

You can shop the entire B2G1 free sale on Amazon right here. We've picked out some of our favorite items below to get you started.

Blu-rays:

Books:

The list above is only a fraction of what's available in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to stock up before it ends. Keep in mind that shipping times might be delayed because of the coronavirus situation.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.