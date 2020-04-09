New Mondo Puzzles Include Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Jurassic Park and More

Jigsaw puzzles have become one of the go-to pastimes for people looking to occupy their time during the coronavirus pandemic. Mondo is one of the go-to retailers for pop culture art and collectibles. Put the two together and you have puzzles with some truly gorgeous designs.

Indeed, Mondo has recently added nine new 1000-piece puzzles with themes that include Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Die Hard, Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Gremlins, Alien, The Iron Giant, and G.I. Joe. The vast majority of these puzzles are based on popular, limited edition posters that Mondo released in the past, so the designs are extra stunning.

You can pre-order all of these puzzles here at mondoshop.com for only $20 each - which is pretty reasonable for puzzles with artwork on this level (they also have a deal going that offers 15% off plus free shipping in the US when you buy three puzzles or more). Shipping is expected in June.

As you will see in the gallery below, these are definitely the kind of puzzles that would be worth mounting and framing once they've been completed.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.