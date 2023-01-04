Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Funko Pops Are Up for Pre-Order

The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney has already begun that process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Now they're calling in Funko, which have launched the first of what we assume will be many Disney100 Pop figures released throughout 2023.

In keeping with the Disney100 theme, the new Funko Pops are focused on vintage portrayals of classic Disney characters going all the way back to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which was the first mascot created by Walt Disney and the prototype for Mickey Mouse. The vintage character Pops feature black and white deco, and wave 1 includes standard Funko Pops, Pop Movie Posters, Movie Moments and SODA.

The Disney100 celebration will continue throughout 2023, and you can expect to see more merch to drop here at shopDisney. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.