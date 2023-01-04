Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Funko Pops Are Up for Pre-Order
The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney has already begun that process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Now they're calling in Funko, which have launched the first of what we assume will be many Disney100 Pop figures released throughout 2023.
In keeping with the Disney100 theme, the new Funko Pops are focused on vintage portrayals of classic Disney characters going all the way back to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which was the first mascot created by Walt Disney and the prototype for Mickey Mouse. The vintage character Pops feature black and white deco, and wave 1 includes standard Funko Pops, Pop Movie Posters, Movie Moments and SODA.
A breakdown of the collection can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of January 2023.
- Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Art Cover Pop With Case – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pop Figure (with Chase) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit SODA Figure (15,000 units / with Chase) – Coming Soon
- Disney100 Fantastia Pop Movie Poster – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Pinocchio Pop Movie Poster – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Disney100 Snow White Pop Movie Poster – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (10% off in-stock via exclusive link) / Amazon
- Disney100 Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse drawing from Steamboat Willie – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (10% off in-stock with exclusive link) / Amazon
- Disney100 Goofy Pop Figure – Target Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Disney100 Classic / Current Mickey Mouse – Hot Topic Exclusive (Coming Soon)
- Disney100 Funko Pop Moment – Lion King Hakuna Matata – Walmart Exclusive
The Disney100 celebration will continue throughout 2023, and you can expect to see more merch to drop here at shopDisney. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.