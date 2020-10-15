Dragon Ball Super Monopoly Is the Real Tournament of Power

The Dragon Ball Super anime may still be on hiatus, but there is a battle brewing for fans of the series thanks to a new edition of Monopoly from The Op / USAopoly. In Monopoly: Dragon Ball Super Universe Survival edition (Amazon) you'll buy, sell, and trade fighters like Goku, Jiren, Gohan, Piccolo, Frost, and Vegeta in an effort to become the richest and most powerful fighter. This version of Monopoly also has 8 sculpted tokens instead of the standard six (Universe Symbols 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11).

The board features 26 spaces for fighters in their various forms, with Gods and Warriors cards replacing Community Chest and Chance decks. God cards give you the option to take advantage of special abilities like a new Saiyan form that allows you to break out of the Cocotte Zone or spirit bombs that can steal money energy from your foes. Warrior cards allow for "instant transmission to someone’s specific space on the board after a fight, where for example, Frieza’s aid may amount to a reward, but Bulma’s repairs will also cost you a buck."

The Op notes:

"The traditional railroads are occupied by pairs of enemies whose rent can be worked into your game plan: twins Beerus and Champa, fellow Gods of Destruction Quitela and Sidra, Heles and Belmond, and robots Mosco and Rumsshi. Utilities Zen-Oh and Great Priest, along with taxes resulting from lost fights may halt your winning streak, but continuing to build Houses and Hotels can hit other players’ budgets like energy blasts when they least expect it!"

Monopoly: Dragon Ball Super edition is available to order here Amazon for $49.99. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

