Stranger Things: David Harbour Reacts to New Teaser

David Harbour, you sneaky man! The actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things recently teased that he had no idea if he was coming back to the show, but that was clearly just a ruse. A new teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix show dropped today and provided the shocking reveal that Hop is, in fact, alive. While it's not super surprising that Hop isn't dead (especially since the last season ended with a post-credits scene that hinted an American was being held by the Russians), we are surprised that they decided to tell us he's alive in a teaser. Many fans took to social media to express their excitement and shock over the teaser, and Harbour himself also took to Instagram to write his own message to fans.

“For the faithful, Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️,” Harbour wrote.

You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram For the faithful, Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:03am PST

Many people commented on the post, including Stranger Things star, Maya Hawke:

“Is that even how you build a train track?,” she joked.

Here’s what some other verified folks had to say:

“THIS IS AMAZING!!!,” @pattimurin wrote.

“OMG,” @jwoww added. “I am so shook.”

“And u don’t mess around w Jim,” @strangerthingstv replied.

“This is the Strangest Thing yet!,” @justinlong added.

Here's what Harbour recently said about Hop's "death" and potential return:

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted to TheWrap. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

Harbour then implied the hadn't heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.” He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

Were you surprised by the teaser? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates on Stranger Things season four.

