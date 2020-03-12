The Internet Is Freaking Out That Tomorrow Is Friday the 13th

Due to a number of reasons, the world currently feels like a pretty scary place, with one of the more unsettling developments around the world being the spread of the powerful COVID-19/coronavirus, which has already taken thousands of lives worldwide and resulted in a number of major events being cancelled or postponed. As more of these cancellations are announced by the day, social media is starting to freak out that the week culminates with Friday the 13th, making them nervous that we're on the cusp of something truly disturbing unfolding on the day that superstitious people consider to be bad luck.

Fear of the date, known as "paraskevidekatriaphobia," can seemingly be traced back to the time of Jesus Christ. The fabled Last Supper was attended by 13 individuals, Christ and his 12 disciples, with Judas Iscariot deemed to be the 13th attendee of the event. With Judas ultimately betraying Christ, many consider 13 to be an imperfect number, which, when combined with Christ's death on Good Friday, creates the "Friday the 13th" superstition.

Other theories claim that the origin of the superstitious date came from Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. To some, the arrival of Friday the 13th came with it the fear that something bad could happen to them. Interestingly, Friday the 17th is considered bad luck in Italy, while the Greek and certain Spanish-speaking countries consider Tuesday the 13th to be bad luck.

