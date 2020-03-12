The Internet Is Freaking Out That Tomorrow Is Friday the 13th

Due to a number of reasons, the world currently feels like a pretty scary place, with one of the more unsettling developments around the world being the spread of the powerful COVID-19/coronavirus, which has already taken thousands of lives worldwide and resulted in a number of major events being cancelled or postponed. As more of these cancellations are announced by the day, social media is starting to freak out that the week culminates with Friday the 13th, making them nervous that we’re on the cusp of something truly disturbing unfolding on the day that superstitious people consider to be bad luck.

Fear of the date, known as “paraskevidekatriaphobia,” can seemingly be traced back to the time of Jesus Christ. The fabled Last Supper was attended by 13 individuals, Christ and his 12 disciples, with Judas Iscariot deemed to be the 13th attendee of the event. With Judas ultimately betraying Christ, many consider 13 to be an imperfect number, which, when combined with Christ’s death on Good Friday, creates the “Friday the 13th” superstition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other theories claim that the origin of the superstitious date came from Philip IV of France arresting hundreds of Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. To some, the arrival of Friday the 13th came with it the fear that something bad could happen to them. Interestingly, Friday the 17th is considered bad luck in Italy, while the Greek and certain Spanish-speaking countries consider Tuesday the 13th to be bad luck.

Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the superstitious date.

Jason’s Return

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th and the way 2020 is going I’m holding out hope for a visit from that special someone… pic.twitter.com/OsbQ4YijX4 — Liam Nilon (@LiamNilon) March 12, 2020

What Else Could Go Wrong?

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th 🥱what else could possibly go wrong pic.twitter.com/awdsGdeb2P — 🦋✰ 𝒢𝓇𝒶𝒸𝒾𝑒 ✰🦋 (@graciegirliee) March 12, 2020

Keep Calm

TFW you realize after this bad week with virus outbreaks and market armageddon tomorrow is Friday the 13th…#KeepCalm #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/eu1DX4so5z — /dev/null productions (@DevNullProd) March 12, 2020

Keeps Getting Worse

and to make this all worse, tomorrow is friday the 13th pic.twitter.com/BC1qCsvp7H — sally martin (@itssallymartin) March 12, 2020

Welp

Realizing that there’s a pandemic, the stock market is plunging, and tomorrow is Friday the 13th. pic.twitter.com/yrHDCYPvdE — Tyler (@tled98) March 12, 2020

Survive the Chaos

When you’ve survived the chaos that’s been unfolding in the first 3 months of 2020 and realize tomorrow is Friday the 13th. #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/7CvMRauqL0 — šof (@_misssof) March 12, 2020

Enough Freaky Stuff

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th yet we already have all this freaky stuff going on like this plague going around so what else is gonna happen…. pic.twitter.com/Kr6hh0Ttlx — Lex 💗 (@ShumateLexie) March 12, 2020

This Is Too Much

Realizing tomorrow is Friday the 13th, like bruh wtf else could possible go wrong pic.twitter.com/8w5CZtUtzE — beautifullyria93 (@beautifullyriaa) March 12, 2020

Whole Month of Bad Luck

even though tomorrow is friday the 13th, it feels like this whole month has been a friday the 13th — anaconda (@anaadandyy) March 12, 2020

Oh. Dear. God.