Netflix's The Platform Has Users Losing Their Minds Over The Premise

Just last week, Netflix released a brand new horror film from Spain called The Platform, and it's quickly becoming a hit amongst subscribers. Seriously, people are raving about this movie all over social media. In just a few days, The Platform has become the most-watched movie on Netflix, conquering the site's Top 10 movie list and sitting at #4 on the overall Top 10. Once you watch The Platform, you'll understand why everyone is talking about it. Not only does it keep you on the edge of your seat for 90 consecutive minutes, but it's the perfect representation of the current time we're living in.

The Platform is the feature directorial debut of Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and tells the story of a vertical prison called The Hole. Prisoners are scattered two-by-two throughout hundreds of levels and food is distributed once every day. An enormous buffet of fine cuisine begins at the highest floor every day and works its way down. Theoretically, there should be enough food for everyone in the prison if those highest up only ate what they needed, but that's never the case. Food rarely makes it past Level 50.

This film is a gory and sometimes difficult to stomach thriller about capitalism and greed, showing just how deeply a broken system of oppression can affect everyone. Those high up feel privilege rather than a desire to help anyone below them.

The Platform is easily one of the most unique and terrifying movies to arrive this year, and it's well worth your time. You don't need to take our word for it, just look at what other folks are saying about the mind-blowing thriller.