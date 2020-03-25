Netflix’s The Platform Has Users Losing Their Minds Over The Premise

Just last week, Netflix released a brand new horror film from Spain called The Platform, and it’s quickly becoming a hit amongst subscribers. Seriously, people are raving about this movie all over social media. In just a few days, The Platform has become the most-watched movie on Netflix, conquering the site’s Top 10 movie list and sitting at #4 on the overall Top 10. Once you watch The Platform, you’ll understand why everyone is talking about it. Not only does it keep you on the edge of your seat for 90 consecutive minutes, but it’s the perfect representation of the current time we’re living in.

The Platform is the feature directorial debut of Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and tells the story of a vertical prison called The Hole. Prisoners are scattered two-by-two throughout hundreds of levels and food is distributed once every day. An enormous buffet of fine cuisine begins at the highest floor every day and works its way down. Theoretically, there should be enough food for everyone in the prison if those highest up only ate what they needed, but that’s never the case. Food rarely makes it past Level 50.

This film is a gory and sometimes difficult to stomach thriller about capitalism and greed, showing just how deeply a broken system of oppression can affect everyone. Those high up feel privilege rather than a desire to help anyone below them.

The Platform is easily one of the most unique and terrifying movies to arrive this year, and it’s well worth your time. You don’t need to take our word for it, just look at what other folks are saying about the mind-blowing thriller.

Didn’t Want to Miss a Second

I can’t believe The Platform was only 1hr 35 minutes.



It felt like 2 – 3 hours simply because of how heavy, gruesome, irky and painful it is to watch.



It was torture and I couldn’t blink for fear that I would miss a second.#ThePlatform #ThePlatformNetflix — Stephanie C. Micheal (@steph_bonchi) March 20, 2020

Post-Apocalyptic Masterpiece

#ThePlatform on Netflix is a stunning film on class inequality and the horrors of food shortage that could turn humans into zombies. ‘The Platform’ predicts the end of humanity when nothing actually matters if you have no balanced solidarity. It’s a post-apocalyptic masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/hM0DN4Evh7 — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) March 21, 2020

Insanely Good

Holy shit! This movie makes you rethink about food and also humanity in general. Crazy plot which keeps up the momentum till the end. Completely disturbing and insanely gory. Spain seems to be coming up with insanely good movies nowadays! #ThePlatformNetflix pic.twitter.com/jaARDLieuL — Ξ 𝕥𝕖𝕛𝕒 Ξ (@tejan0905) March 21, 2020

Watch It Right Now

#ThePlatformNetflix is the most original and thought provoking movie i’ve seen in YEARS…. y’all go watch it right now pic.twitter.com/MyExDOJS6p — 𝒿 (@jacquemusoul) March 25, 2020

Kicks So Much Ass

#ThePlatformNetflix kicks so much ass it’s not even funny. Highly recommend (the less you know about it, the better). 9/10 pic.twitter.com/jMK2D4xsyp — Ryan Armbrust (@ryans_den) March 21, 2020

Bizarre Gem

The platform on Netflix is a very bizzare gem…

Such a unique and gripping concept!!#ThePlatformNetflix — wHo? (@incompetentttt) March 25, 2020

Genius Movie

Must Watch

#ThePlatformNetflix is a must watch film! It’s an eye-opener about the heirarchy of the society and the class struggle, that the lower people suffer the most. The film also convey a message about the importance of a protest — ADO (@ImAdonesAring) March 22, 2020

Amazing Movie

#ThePlatformNetflix Was an amazing movie! 10/10 for exploring the Brutality of class struggle, revolution, propaganda, flawed systems. It was beautiful, thoughtful, mysterious, and I personally loved the ending. I’m still contemplating what this movie had to say even now. — Giant Fires Everywhere 🌏🇺🇸🔥😍 (@cloudy_mj) March 25, 2020

