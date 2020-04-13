NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer Teaser Released

NOS4A2 fans learned earlier this month that the second season of the Joe Hill adaptation series would be debuting on June 1st on AMC, with an official tease of the second season's full trailer having landed online, which can be viewed above. The announcement of the new season's premiere also came with a number of images, but seeing some of the more horrifying elements of the upcoming adventure with actual footage makes us even more excited and frightened by what's in store for fans in the new season. Check out the teaser for the trailer above and tune in to the season premiere of NOS4A2 on AMC on June 1st.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, shared in a statement when the premiere date was confirmed. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

The series stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and rising star Cummings (The Goldfinch). Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sons of Liberty) directed the first two episodes of the series. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.

Jami O'Brien serves as the showrunner of the series. The first season adapted the first third of Hill's book, with the upcoming season likely to adapt the next third.

Tune in to the season premiere of NOS4A2 on June 1st on AMC.

