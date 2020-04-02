NOS4A2 Season 2 Gets First Photos and Premiere Date

Over the past decade, AMC has delivered audiences some of the most compelling horror series on television, ranging from The Walking Dead to The Terror to last year's debut of NOS4A2, based on the Joe Hill novel of the same name. Starring Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, there was no other show on TV quite like it, blending together fantasy, sci-fi, horror, and drama for a compelling experience, which was unsurprisingly renewed for a second season. With filming having wrapped earlier this year, AMC has confirmed that the second season is set to debut on Monday, June 1st at 10 p.m. ET.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, shared in a statement. “With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

Scroll down for the first official photos from the second season and tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 1st at 10 p.m. ET.