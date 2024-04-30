Fear Street: Prom Queen: Netflix Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Sequel

A new Fear Street movie was officially confirmed by Netflix last month and today sees the streamer offering the update that Fear Street: Prom Queen is officially in production. Much like how the previous trilogy of films based on the iconic R.L. Stine books series took audiences to other points in time, this new installment will take viewers back in time, with the setting of this new entry being 1988. The initial trilogy of films were largely shrouded in secrecy during production, with the streamer taking a different approach to what insight they offer fans about the experience, with the below video including a number of behind-the-scenes looks at the terror that is set to unfold.

"FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN IS NOW IN PRODUCTION," Netflix captioned the video. "Welcome to Shadyside High. We're gonna have a killer time."

The new movie is described, "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

This new entry into the series is directed by Matt Palmer (Calibre) from a script by Palmer & Donald McLeary. Starring in the film are India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon), Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie), Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt), and Katherine Waterston (The End We Start From, Perry Mason).

The original trilogy of movies all came from director Leigh Janiak and, while each film was largely its own story that was set in its own time period, they were all filmed over the course of one extended production. Whether this new film will connect to its predecessors or if it will be setting up a new series is yet to be determined, though it would seem most likely that Prom Queen will be its own standalone story as opposed to setting up a long-running storyline.

This isn't the only Stine project on the horizon, as his Goosebumps TV series was renewed for a Season 2.

