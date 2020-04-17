Alien Day Merch Includes New Bug Stomper Shoes and Action Figures

Ridley Scott's Alien landed in theaters back in 1979 and became a seminal piece of science-fiction horror, setting the standard for what could be accomplished in survivalist thrillers. The film earned multiple sequels over the decades and inspired generations of storytellers, with the original film being regarded as one of the best horror films of all time. Despite its legacy, the series never quite earned the admiration audiences felt it deserved as compared to other sci-fi franchises, resulting in the inaugural "Alien Day" taking place back on April 26th, 2016, a date whose significance is tied to planet LV-426, which audiences first saw in the 1986 sequel Aliens. In honor of this year's annual Alien Day celebration, fans can purchase a limited color scheme of Reebok's "Bug Stomper" sneakers, action figures, comic books, and more. Scroll down to see this year's Alien Day offerings!

Reebok x Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper - $220 Inspired by Aliens (1986), the second film in the cult-classic franchise by 20th Century FOX, Reebok is releasing an all-new Alien Stomper just in time for Alien Day. The new iteration, dubbed the Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper, will be the fourth and final installment of the iconic Alien x Reebok partnership. Directly inspired by the United States Colonial Marines (U.S.C.M.) and Aliens’ protagonist PFC William Hudson, the silhouette takes its name from Bug Stomper, the Marines’ primary dropship within the film. Arriving in a military camouflage, tan and grey colorway with an asymmetric graphic execution and contrasting yellow and black hits throughout, the unisex U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper is packed with realistic touches and Easter eggs for die-hard Aliens fans. Overshadowing a laundry list of meticulous design details that only buyers will enjoy, the sneaker features an array of notable and noticeable graphics and materials inspired by U.S.C.M. dropships and uniforms from the 1986 film: Upper is designed with protective ballistic textile material

Durable molded rubber window box replaces Reebok Union Jack with Weyland Yutani “W” logo

Heel camouflage is an exact replication of the one-of-one camo pattern designed for the film’s U.S.C.M. fatigues



“Eyes on Your Back” motif on right heel reflects graphic on back right shoulder of Hudson’s body armor



Right ankle/heel webbing reads “We Endanger Species” from Bug Stomper logo



Left and right sockliner feature “Death or Glory” skull and Weyland Yutani Corp logo with soldier number respectively



Tactile molded neoprene booties feature replica U.S.S. Sulaco and U.S.C.M. Screaming Eagle patches



Transparent hangtag replicates U.S.C.M. dog tags featured in the film



Underside of right forefoot strap reads “Contents Under Pressure” as painted on back of Hudson’s body armor



Unique QR code on the underside of the left forefoot strap provides exclusive access to the Alien Universe microsite featuring unreleased content from the forthcoming books The Making of Aliens by Titan and Alien The Original Screenplay by Dark Horse Comics.

Reebok x Alien U.S.C.M. Long Sleeve Tee - $50 (Photo: Reebok) Available April 26th on Reebok.com

Reebok x Alien Xenomorph Tee - $40 (Photo: Reebok) Available April 26th on Reebok.com

Mega Construx Xenomorph Egg Blind Pack - $9.99 (Photo: Mattel) The Alien threat begins when you open its eggs to find horrid, slimy surprises! The Alien threat begins! Open up a Xenomorph egg to discover many buildable and slimy surprises, including 2 buildable Xenomorph micro action figures, 2 Facehugger accessories and a slime pool to dig all the pieces out of. With 3 eggs to collect, each with its own Xenomorphs and slime colors, terror is about to get cracked open, and in space no one can hear you build!​

Alien Collection - Xenomorph Swarm: Drone with Figure - $9.99 (Photo: Lanard) Set comes with xenomorph drone, xenomorph egg, facehugger, research scientist figure and accessories. Action poseable xenomorph drone and figure.

Alien Collection - Xenomorph Swarm: Battle Set (Photo: Lanard) Calling all Colonial Marines! Get ready to gear-up and take on the most fearsome creatures to inhabit Planet LV-426 and beyond in an epic space battle! The dreaded Xenomorphs have multiplied in vast numbers, threatening the lives that inhabit space colonies reaching to the far ends of the universe. Gather your crew to take on, fight, and eradicate the ever-growing numbers of these terrifying aliens! Fully posable figures with attacking action!

Includes battle accessories and more!

Alien Collection - Xenomorph Swarm: Xenomorph Runner - $9.99 (Photo: Lanard) Calling all Colonial Marines! Get ready to gear-up and take on the most fearsome creatures to inhabit Planet LV-426 and beyond in an epic space battle! The dreaded Xenomorphs have multiplied in vast numbers, threatening the lives that inhabit space colonies reaching to the far ends of the universe. Gather your crew to take on, fight, and eradicate the ever-growing numbers of these terrifying aliens! Contents: 1 Xenomorph Runner, 1 Weyland Commando Figure and 1 Planetary Rover Bike

Fully Poseable Xenomorph Runner

Full Scale Attack! Action Articulated Figure!

Alien Collection - Xenomorph Attack: APC Vehicle - $14.99 (Photo: Lanard) Space colony defense - Alien Battle set. Articulated figure comes with Advanced-APC vehicle and accessories. Space colony defense - Alien Battle set.

Articulated figure comes with Advanced-APC Vehicle and accessories.

Advanced-APC vehicle with rotating top cannon.

Top loading cockpit that holds up to 2 figures.

Alien Collection - Xenomorph Attack: Super-Power Loader - $14.99 (Photo: Lanard) Space colony defense - Alien Battle set. Colonial marine vs alien with extended accessories. Space colony defense - Alien Battle set.

Colonial marine vs alien with extended accessories.

Action posable alien and figure.

-Figure comes with his super power loader for fiercest battle of all times. Figure loading canopy. Rotating mini-gun & claw!

Alien Collection: Alien Queen - $19.99 (Photo: Lanard) Alien prepare yourself. The universe trembles. Calling all colonial marines! Get ready to gear-up and take on the most fearsome creatures to inhabit planet lv-426 and beyond in an epic space battle! The dreaded Xenomorphs have multiplied in vast numbers, threatening the lives that inhabit space colonies reaching to the far ends of the universe. Gather your crew to take on, fight, and eradicate the ever- growing numbers of these terrifying aliens! Contains one Alien Queen action figure

20 points articulation

30.5 cm action poseable Alien Queen

Push alien queen head for chomping jaw attack

Fully articulated, giant poseable action creature

Aliens Pinball - $4.99 (Photo: Zen Studios) Available at 50% discount in celebration of alien day.

Alien The Original Screen Play Comic - $3.99 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Pre-order now on TFAW.com.

Alien 40 Years 40 Artists (Photo: Titan) Pre-order now on Amazon.com, ships August 11th.

The Making of Aliens Book (Photo: Titan) Pre-order now on Amazon.com, ships September 2020

Alien Blackout (Photo: D3) Free for one day only in celebration of Alien Day. In Alien: Blackout, players fight to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph.