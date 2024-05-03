The Crow: Original Movie Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary Ahead of Reboot

A new take on the James O'Barr graphic novel The Crow is coming to theaters later this year, but with the original take on the material from director Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the original movie is heading back to theaters later this month. The movie might not have made a major splash when it first hit theaters, but the decades since its debut has seen its following grow, especially due to how much different the adaptation is from any other comic book-inspired experience that has been released for audiences in recent years. The Crow will be returning to theaters on May 29th.

Cinemark describes the movie, "The modern-gothic original that entranced audiences and critics alike, The Crow tells the tale of a young musician brutally murdered alongside his beloved fiancée, only to be risen from the grave by a mysterious crow. Seeking revenge, he battles a criminal underground that must answer for its crimes. Adapted from the comic book saga of the same name, this action-packed thriller from director Alex Proyas (Dark City) features hypnotic style, dazzling visuals, and a soulful performance by the late Brandon Lee. Part of the 'Scream Greats Series' presented by Paramount Scares & Fangoria. Bonus content with the feature: Legendary production designer Alex McDowell revisits the 1994 goth masterpiece taking us on a fascinating deep dive covering all facets of designing the film."

While The Crow is remembered for its gripping and emotional storytelling, its moody atmosphere, and its compelling soundtrack, it is sadly also remembered for being Lee's final film, as an on-set accident caused fatal injuries for the actor. The tragedy was so impactful that even star Ernie Hudson admits that he hasn't been able to bring himself to watch the completed film.

"For me, The Crow is Brandon Lee. I can't imagine ... The Crow is many different stories, let's hope they don't try to re-do him, that they do their own thing with it and take it in a different direction," the actor confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I haven't seen it, I haven't seen any of the other Crow [movies], because [of] what happened to Brandon."

The original The Crow earned three sequels, though they each followed all-new character being inhabited by the spirit of The Crow, while the upcoming reboot will recreate the story of the original comic.

The original The Crow hits theaters on May 29th. The new reboot of The Crow is coming to theaters on August 23rd.

