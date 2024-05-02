Chucky: Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif Talk Their First Ever Scene Together in Season 3 Finale

Full spoilers for Chucky season 3 follow! A major new piece of lore was added to the Chucky franchise with Chucky season 3, the revelation of The Spirit Realm. In this alternate dimension, which has a thin veil directly back into our own, the spirits of the lost and damned wander about after they've been killed because they can't find peace in the afterlife. The season 3 finale of Chucky sees Jake Wheeler pull a Flatliners and stop his heart long enough to enter the spirit realm to find out key information from the now deceased Chucky. When he gets there however he finds, naturally, a host of Chuckys are waiting for him.

Ever since Chucky was able to divide his soul into pieces in Cult of Chucky, countless variants of the killer doll have been causing havoc around the country. Now however, most of them are dead, meaning a lot of them are in the Spirit Realm. This not only includes variants from Chucky season 2 like The Colonel and Hulk Chucky, but also the young Charles Lee Ray played by Fiona Dourif and the Older Charles Lee Ray spirit played by her father and Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif. The pair have an argument about what they should be doing with their lives, or rather, afterlives. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, both Brad Dourif and Fiona Dourif opened up about this special moment for them which marked the first time that they've ever shared the screen in their entire acting careers.

"It was really celebratory," Fiona Dourif told us. "I felt like it was something I've wanted to do for a really long time It felt really special. I was nervous about it, and then when we actually started filming, it felt really familiar. It's almost like we fought before."

She continued, "I just really trust him and love him. We have a good relationship and it felt really lucky. This isn't lip service. That really was the dominant feeling. After we wrapped, I texted Don Mancini and was just like the Dourif family thanks you so much. He gave us this bonding. When was the last time an adult spent a month with their father on a kind of working vacation? I mean, it was a real gift, and I think we're really lucky to get that."

Brad Dourif echoed her sentiment, noting how their scene felt like something they'd done countless times before.

"When Fiona first started out, we would do auditions together," Brad said. "If I had an audition, she would come and do it with me. If she had an audition, I would do it with her. And so I was a little nervous about it too, but when we got, it just felt oddly familiar. It felt like, ah, I'm back in my living room."

"It was just familiar," Brad said when we asked if their personal dynamic brought anything to the scene that maybe the director didn't consider as far as staging. "I mean, it wasn't like we'd never shouted at each other."

"I was a difficult teenager," Fiona added in jest. "I would say that it came out in different ways. We were free enough that we could play with it, so I think that they didn't know what to do and nor did. It was a scene that we really got to take control of and play with. It was really fun."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the one week later on Peacock.