Resident Evil 9 Reportedly Aiming for January 2025 Release

Resident Evil fans worried about the fate of Resident Evil 9 can rest a bit easier now that concerns about a delay "can be pushed aside," according to the Resident Evil insider who first shared word of those possible delays. Dusk Golem, a reputable source for Resident Evil news and Capcom updates overall, returning on Friday a week after first expressing concerns of a delay to walk back that claim and say that things are all good now. Even better for Resident Evil fans excited for the next installment after Resident Evil Village, it's expected that the next game in the series will be revealed soon with Resident Evil 9 supposedly targeting a January 2025 release date.

Dusk Golem shared a thread on Twitter regarding Resident Evil 9 that opened with the good news about the game being back on track following whatever snafu it encountered that caused worry it might be delayed. The insider put forward the January 2025 release window in the same tweet which they said was a date they'd only heard mentioned before, but it now seems more solidified.

"I have good news/rumors to deliver on Resident Evil 9," Dusk Golem said. "The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It'll have had about 7 years in dev."

If the fact that the game has supposedly been in development for seven years stands out to you, you'd be correct in thinking that that's quite awhile. In a follow-up tweet, Dusk Golem reiterated previous statements by saying that this Resident Evil game has the biggest budget of the series and that it's been in development for longer than any other Resident Evil game prior to it. Resident Evil 9 was supposedly a game that could've been Resident Evil Village at some point before Village became the eighth mainline game and work on Resident Evil 9 continued.

"Just to explain something, RE9 started early dev in early 2018 as a possible RE8. Village has started dev as RE8, then became a spin-off title, then ultimately became RE8 again," Dusk Golem continued. "This game became RE9 ultimately, & yes, RE8 & RE9 were in dev at the same time. RE games are usually greenlit in batches & planned out for a few years to keep the series 'near annual.'"

Past rumors about Resident Evil 9 have alleged that it'll adopt a more open-world setup compared to other Resident Evil games. Capcom hasn't confirmed anything of the sort yet, but with the big summer gaming events coming up soon and publishers like Capcom becoming increasingly confident in hosting their own showcases, it hopefully won't be long before we learn more about Resident Evil 9.