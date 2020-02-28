A Quiet Place Double Feature Event Will Allow Fans to See Part II Early

Earlier today Paramount Pictures debuted the first full clip from A Quiet Place Part II and announced that tickets are now on sale for the sequel. For fans eager to see the movie early though they have an exciting opportunity which will also help bridge the gap between the movies with a double feature. By visiting the film’s website, fans can find select locations playing the double bill on Wednesday, March 18, two days before the sequel’s official release date. For the theaters playing the two movies, A Quiet Place will begin at 7:00 PM with the sequel beginning at 9:00 PM. Due to the first films tight 90 minute run time there will be a good intermission between the two, grab your tickets by clicking here.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

John Krasinski starred in and directed the first film, and stepped behind the camera for the sequel once again. Though the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, with Krasinski no longer in the picture, it will also include some prequel elements from the initial alien invasion and will allow him to return.

A Quiet Place Part II is currently on pace to open to approximately $60 million, per Deadline. This would mark for an opening that’s even stronger than the original film, which earned $50.2 million in its opening weekend on the way to a worldwide haul of $341 million. The studio no doubt has confidence in the series and Krasinski, but according to the filmmaker he hasn’t had conversations about a potential third film.

“I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” Krasinski confessed. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.