A Quiet Place Part II Earns New Poster From Dolby Cinema

To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place Part II in just a few weeks, Dolby Cinema has released an all-new poster for the film depicting Emily Blunt’s character attempting to put the past behind her. Dolby Cinemas are known for their impressive audio and visual capabilities, which could result in confusion to some audiences as to why they’re highlighting a film that relies so heavily on complete silence. However, what makes the silence of the films so necessary is that it makes the moments in which silence is broken so much more jarring, with such sequences being that much more effective when witnessed in a Dolby Cinema. A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many films bring with them cinematic gambles, few genres are as consistently successful as the horror world, so the original film being a hit wasn’t entirely a surprise, but the size of its success was something no one could have quite predicted, given that the film had a somewhat campy premise. It screened at the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival to an immensely positive reaction, so when the film landed in theaters later that month, it took in $50.2 million domestically in its opening weekend. A Quiet Place ended its theatrical run after earning $341 million worldwide.

John Krasinski starred in and directed the original film, while also returning to helm the sequel. Of the importance of sound, the filmmaker previously revealed that he devoted some time to editing the feature with all of the sound removed.

“On the first day or two [of post-production], I was going through different sounds with my editor to equalize it out, and I just said, ‘Hit mute.’ And we hit mute for what might have been five weeks,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times. “The first cut and the second cut were all done without one ounce of sound. I needed to be able to connect with these characters without anything else.”

He added, “Even on silent, there was so much communication happening. I didn’t think our movie would be so commercially accepted because the only other time I’ve seen someone do a movie with no spoken dialogue is Paul Thomas Anderson at the beginning of There Will Be Blood. That first 12 to 14 minutes where Daniel Day-Lewis doesn’t speak was a huge touchstone for me.”

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!