John Krasinski “Would Love” to Direct ‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel

John Krasinski has been confirmed to be developing a sequel to A Quiet Place, yet fans have been awaiting updates on just how involved he will be. The actor himself has confirmed he was writing the script, with a recent interview also revealing that he’d love to return to the director’s chair for the follow-up.

“Paramount was asking a bunch of writers and directors what they might do with it, and to their credit, they didn’t take any of those pitches because they felt a little more franchise-y,” Krasinski shared with The New York Times. “Meanwhile, I had this tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting. Paramount asked if I would write it and I’m doing that now, but I’m still thinking about what I want to do next. If I can crack the idea, I would love to direct it again, and if I can’t, I would love to give it to someone else with my fingerprints on it to make sure it’s being taken care of.”

He added, “I know that anyone reading this will be like, ‘Yeah right, art guy,’ but I do have sort of a parental feeling about this movie, and I don’t want A Quiet Place to turn into an action movie where 400 people have machine guns. Or did I give away the ending to the sequel?”

The original film was written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with Krasinski giving the script a rewrite when he secured the gig of directing and starring in. The filmmaker’s most recent comments fall in line with previous remarks he has made, claiming that he was initially uninterested in being attached to the sequel at all until he admitted that he had a small idea he’d be willing to flesh out.

“I can’t stop them from doing [a sequel]. I’m a realist, I know how the studio operates,” the director reminded. “At first, I wanted nothing to do with a sequel — I told my wife, ‘It can never be this good again.’ And she said, ‘Of course it won’t. Take this movie, put it on a mantel so you can look at it anytime you want, and then go out and do something else.’”

With the film still relatively early in its development, it’s possible that a filmmaker could emerge that Krasinski trusts with the property, or he could possibly confirm that he will be helming the monster movie.

The untitled A Quiet Place sequel will be landing in theaters on May 15, 2020.

