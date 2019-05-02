Watch Alien: The Play Online Now

Earlier this year, a group of high school students unveiled their reimagining of the Alien franchise with “Alien: The Play,” which reenacted events from the series in elaborate costumes in front of a screen which displayed the movies. Images and videos of the play quickly went viral, earning admiration from the internet in the following days. The production was such a success that an encore performance took place on last month’s Alien Day, which star Sigourney Weaver herself attended. In case you weren’t able to attend the play in North Bergen, New Jersey, one attendee uploaded the production to YouTube, which you can watch above.

The user who uploaded the footage noted that they believed North Bergen High School made a more professional recording of the event, which will likely be made available at some point in the future.

Following the play going viral, Weaver shared a video message on the franchise’s official Twitter account expressing her admiration for the students.

“I saw a bit of your production of Alien, I just wanted to say, it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien, I must say, looked very real, to me,” Weaver shared on Twitter. “And I just wanted to send our compliments, not only from me, but from [Aliens director] James Cameron and the original screenwriter Walter Hill. We all say, ‘Bravo, well done.’ And, just one more thing, the alien might still be around, so when you’re opening your locker, just do it very slowly.”

Director of Alien, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant Ridley Scott also shared his support.

Scott’s letter, per Deadline, reads, “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working TOGETHER.”

The filmmaker went on to note that, not only was the experience creatively ambitious, but, with a budget far short of a Hollywood production, the play demonstrates that the future appears bright for all those who managed to pull it off.

“This is maybe the biggest lesson for ALL OF YOU, and your future plans — stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed — let nothing put you off — or set you back,” the letter added. “Thanks for doing Alien, I felt very complimented. Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of Alien. How about your next TEAM production being Gladiator.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Alien: The Play.

