Ryan Murphy Reveals First Look at American Horror Story: 1984 Cast in Their ’80s Outfits

While American Horror Story‘s upcoming ninth installment, subtitled 1984, has been cloaked in secrecy to this point, creator Ryan Murphy finally decided that it was time to peel back the curtain on the ’80s slasher-themed season just a little bit. On Wednesday, Murphy shared a video to his Instagram account that revealed the main cast of American Horror Story: 1984, all screen testing in their costumes. There are a couple of returning faces that fans of the franchise will recognize, as well as a couple of very exciting newcomers.

Emma Roberts is the first actor seen in the video, which makes sense given that she’s the most recognizable name in AHS lore confirmed for the season so far. Perennial stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters won’t be appearing this year, at least not in any major roles.

As far as returning actors go, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd are all featured in the video, each of whom have appeared in prior seasons. However, the most talked about members of the cast in this announcement will likely be the newcomers.

Glee star Matthew Morrison headlines the least, completely stealing the show when he walks into the cabin. Morrison previously worked with Murphy on Glee, but has yet to appear in any season of AHS before this. Pose standout Angelica Ross is also featured in this new season, alongside Dear White People‘s DeRon Horton and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

On the whole, this looks like a wildly different season from AHS installments in the past, especially considering the departure of Peters and Paulson. That said, Murphy has always been a fan of new directions, so there’s likely a lot of good in store for AHS this fall.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres on Wednesday, September 18th at 10 pm ET on FX.