‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Will Be One of the Shortest Seasons

With the highly anticipated crossover season of American Horror Story finally kicking off, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the horror series’ return to FX. But now we know how long American Horror Story: Apocalypse will be running, and it turns out the crossover between “Murder House” and Coven will be shorter than expected.

The Wrap reports the eighth season of the anthology show will only be 10 episodes long, tying the sixth season of Roanoke as the shortest in the show’s history.

The series usually runs longer, though not by much, in its eight-year history, kicking off with the “Murder House” storyline with 12 episodes. The next three seasons, Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show, were all 13 episodes each. Season 5, dubbed Hotel, was 12 episodes, and the seventh season Cult was 11.

Despite the short length, American Horror Story: Apocalypse is highly anticipated by fans as the long-awaited crossover season that has long been teased by creator Ryan Murphy. As a followup to the acclaimed “Murder House” and Coven seasons, fans will finally get to learned what happened to some of their favorite characters in the franchise.

Murphy teased the season while speaking at a summer event for the Television Critics Association, expressing joy in the opportunity to continue making such a show.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy said. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

The series will see the long-awaited return of Jessica Lange, who will be reprising her role from the first season of the franchise. Murphy teased her involvement last year, though it wasn’t revealed until a few weeks ago.

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?” show creator Ryan Murphy shared at an event in April 2017 about Lange’s return. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays on FX.