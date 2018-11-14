‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Finale Released Early On FX+

Tonight, FX will air the season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse but if you can’t wait that long to find out who will win between Michael and the witches then you’re in luck.

The finale episode “Apocalypse Then” is now streaming on FX+, the network’s premium, ad free subscription service.

“Apocalypse Then” will finally reveal if the Coven witches are able to defeat Michael and save the world. We already know from previews for tonight’s episode that the witches will be unable to prevent the nuclear holocaust designed to bring about the end of days as the witches have now shifted their focus on not preventing the horrific event but undoing it.

Fans of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series have questioned from the season premiere if the apocalypse would ultimately be undone by the time we reached the end of the season due to the implications a world-ending event would have on the continuity of the American Horror Story universe at large. Last week’s episode seemed to confirm that that would be the plan as Mallory went back in time to attempt to save Anastasia Romanov from her family’s execution a century ago. Mallory was unable to save her, but she did successful go into the past and interact with her, proving she has the power needed to potentially undo the end of the world.

Whether or not that is how the series will wrap up, however, has also spawned several theories. There are those who think that Michael will be saved rather than defeated — an interesting take considering Cody Fern who plays the young Antichrist has himself said he doesn’t see Michael as evil. There are also those who think that Even if Michael is evil, should he be defeated another Antichrist will rise in his place. Some even think that the series is set to do a massive switcharoo and reveal that Mallory (Billie Lourd) has been the Antichrist all along.

Whatever is coming, fans with FX+ can find out hours before anyone else exactly what the battle royale” ending the season is all about.

“We’ve seen Langdon in Outpost 3 [at the beginning of the season] so we can let go of that hope!” Fern said about his character bringing about the apocalypse. “But again, I don’t think Langdon is evil. One thing to think about is that after the eighth episode, we know that he gets to Outpost 3 and we know that Cordelia has arrived at that time and Michael has appeared to stop them. We’re hanging on that moment and seeing how we get there. The last episode illustrated how this isn’t about the apocalypse for Michael Langdon. He wasn’t born with this idea that he has to end the world. He was born with a compulsion and now that compulsion has become personal. That is what we will explore next. And I can tease that there’s going to be a battle royale. You can’t build this many episodes to have it all end happily ever after! There’s going to be a battle and it’s going to be surprising. It’ snot going to go the way we all think it’s going to go — it’s a Ryan Murphy battle royale.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesday nights on FX. You can catch the season finale “Apocalypse Then” now on FX+ or at 10 p.m. ET on FX Network.