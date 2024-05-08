Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Cast in Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series

NFL star Travis Kelce headed to Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. According to Deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been cast in Murphy's upcoming FX horror series where he will appear opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. The series has just begun production and is expected to debut this fall on FX, right around the time the football season picks up. No details about Kelce's role in the series have been released.

For Kelce, this would be his first major foray into acting. He has previously hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a cameo during SNL's NFL-Taylor Swift sketch last fall — Kelce is notably dating Swift and their relationship was a major topic of discussion during the NFL season. Kelce has previously had experience with unscripted television, including a reality dating series Catching Kelce in 2016, and more recently signed on to host Amazon's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. He is also the executive producer of the indie film, My Dead Friend Zoe.

What is Grotesquerie About?

Details about Grotesquerie are few, though Murphy shared a video announcing the cast of the upcoming series earlier this year. The video featured a voiceover from Nash-Betts' character, teasing that "something's happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."

"I don't know when it started, I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now," Nash-Betts' character says in the video. "There's been a shift, like something's opening up in the world – a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed,' that 'things are getting better, there's never been a better time to be alive!' ... it's not getting better! Something's happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."

Niecy Nash-Betts Confirmed Kelce's Casting on Instagram

On Instagram, Nash-Betts shared a video from the set of Grotesquerie revealing Kelce. In the video Nash-Betts teases "Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" before panning to Kelce who chimes in with "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!"

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up!! @killatrav Welcome to Grotesquerie," she captioned the video. Kelce himself also shared the video as an Instagram Story. You can check the post out for yourself here.