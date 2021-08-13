American Horror Story: Double Feature Full Trailer Released

The tenth installment of American Horror Story is finally upon us. Fans of the long-running franchise have been anxious to see what awaits in the newest edition of Ryan Murphy's anthology, and we were finally given the first glimpse of footage on Friday afternoon, in the form of the season's first official trailer. American Horror Story: Double Feature is the title of the season, and it has been confirmed that there will be two separate stories split into the first and second halves of the season. Friday's trailer features footage exclusively from Part 1.

American Horror Story alum Finn Wittrock stars in Double Feature Part 1 as a struggling writer who moves with his pregnant wife to a small beach town for the winter. As you'd expect, once they get moved in, the dangers of the town — and its residents — start to reveal themselves. You can check out the trailer above!

The all-star cast of AHS: Double Feature will be split into the two stories. Wittrock leads a Part 1 ensemble that includes Lily Rabe, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, and Macaulay Culkin. Some big AHS names like Adina Porter and Kathy Bates didn't appear in the trailer with the others, but they've already been confirmed for Double Feature, so it's likely that they're going to be around for Part 2 later in the season.

Friday was a big day for not just American Horror Story, but the entire Ryan Murphy empire on FX. Ahead of the Double Feature trailer's debut, FX made several important announcements about the franchise as a whole.

A fourth season of American Crime Story is in the works, set to focus on Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager. American Horror Stories, the episode-anthology AHS spinoff, was renewed for a second season. FX is also expanding the American Story name to include two brand new shows: American Love Story and American Sports Story, both of which are in development.

What do you think of the new trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature? Will you be watching the new season of the series? Let us know in the comments!

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts on FX on August 25th.