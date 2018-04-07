‘American Horror Story’ Confirms Future Setting For Season 8, Joan Collins’ Role

Ryan Murphy, co-creator of acclaimed FX anthology American Horror Story, has confirmed details about its upcoming eighth season, including a grandmother role for Joan Collins and a “comedic” role for Evan Peters.

The next installment of AHS, rumored to be titled American Horror Story: Radioactive, will take place “18 months from today,” Murphy revealed at the show’s pre-Emmy voting ‘for your consideration’ event in Los Angeles Friday (via Deadline).

Collins was confirmed for the newest season earlier this week, joining returning series regulars Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, and Evan Peters.

The Dynasty actress plays “Evan’s grandmother,” Murphy said, adding the X-Men: Apocalypse star will this time play a hairstylist.

“The funny thing is, we shot Cult and it was very taxing on Evan, and around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do,’” Murphy told the audience before addressing Peters. “So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

Murphy further revealed he’s “talking” with The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums actress Anjelica Huston for a role in season 8. “I love her,” Murphy said.

Following a political spin in season 7, season 8 will be “heightened,” Murphy said.

“It’s not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season,” he explained. “We’re sort of getting back to Asylum, and Coven. That’s the tone of it.”

No title or story specifics were revealed, but details aren’t too far off — the new season starts shooting “around June 16,” Murphy said.

AHS Central previously reported season 8 is “set in 2032 in Arizona after a nuclear blast,” and would see returns by Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy said. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

American Horror Story has received multiple Emmy wins and nominations since its 2011 debut, including Primetime Emmy wins for Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates, and a Golden Globe win for Lady Gaga.

The series returns to FX this fall.